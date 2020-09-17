Police: Man seriously injured after shootout with officers

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia city of Suffolk say that a man was taken to a hospital…

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in the Virginia city of Suffolk say that a man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after exchanging gunfire with police.

The Suffolk Police Department said in a statement that the incident occurred Wednesday night.

Police said they were looking for a man who was wanted on charges that included burglary and malicious shooting.

Police said they encountered the man and that he had a gun. Police said that shots were exchanged and that the man was rushed to the hospital.

The officers were placed on leave, and the shooting is being investigated.

A city press release said the man was in stable condition Thursday afternoon.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.