Police in Virginia shoot, kill man in domestic situation

The Associated Press

September 6, 2020, 2:58 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities say two police officers shot and killed a man Sunday while responding to a violent domestic situation at a home in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said a 911 caller reported at 4:26 a.m. Sunday that a man armed with a knife had threatened to kill a woman.

The department said officers responded to the home and found the suspect “armed with bladed weapons,” which he refused to drop, and instead barricaded himself with the woman in a room.

Police said officers heard the woman in distress, breached the door and found the suspect restraining the victim. The officers then shot the man.

