Police identify man killed by officers during domestic call

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 7:51 AM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by police responding to a violent domestic situation at a Virginia home.

Virginia Beach police said two officers shot Reynaldo Olivo Jr., 49, on Sunday after they heard a woman in distress, broke through a door and found him restraining the victim.

The agency said officers were called to the home just before 4:30 a.m. on a report that a man armed with a knife had threatened to kill a woman.

Police said the officers shot and killed Olivo after he refused to drop “bladed weapons” and barricaded himself in a room with the victim.

