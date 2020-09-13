CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. removed from NY high-risk list | Northam gives COVID-19 update in Va. | Latest coronavirus test results
Petersburg man charged in fatal shooting in Hopewell home

The Associated Press

September 13, 2020, 11:30 AM

HOPEWELL, Va. — A Petersburg man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man who was found mortally wounded inside a Hopewell home.

Hopewell police said Daemon Dashawn Clarke was apprehended Saturday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Clarke is accused of killing 32-year-old Marcus Parker, of Petersburg, who was found with life-threatening injuries Thursday after police responded to a report of a person being shot. Parker later died at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police have not released a potential motive in the killing or said whether Clarke and Parker knew each other.

