Pence to visit Virginia Military Institute next week

The Associated Press

September 2, 2020, 3:49 PM

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Virginia next week to deliver remarks to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute.

Pence’s office announced the Sept. 10 trip on Wednesday, saying additional details would be forthcoming. VMI, located in Lexington, is the oldest state-supported military college in the U.S.

The school said in a news release that Pence would be joined by Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy, who graduated from VMI in 1996.

