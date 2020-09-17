CORONAVIRUS NEWS: JMU to resume in-person classes | DC urges residents to cooperate with contact tracing | Smithsonian to reopen 2 more museums
Missing North Carolina man’s body found in Virginia

The Associated Press

September 17, 2020, 8:01 PM

CHATHAM, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been charged with murder after authorities in southside Virginia found the body of a North Carolina man who went missing over the weekend after he tried to sell his Range Rover.

Police in Raleigh, North Carolina, say they are investigating the disappearance of William Anderson “Andy” Banks, 39, of Raleigh, as a homicide.

On Thursday news outlets reported that Justin Fernando Merritt of Danville, Virginia, was charged with Banks’ murder.

Merritt, who had arranged to buy Banks’ SUV, had already been arrested and charged with crimes related to the theft of the vehicle.

On Thursday Raleigh Police said they believe Banks’ body was recovered by the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

