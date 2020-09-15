RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Florida man gets 20 years in deadly drunken driving crash

The Associated Press

September 15, 2020, 5:43 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va — A Florida man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in a drunken driving crash that killed a 73-year-old Virginia woman.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that Anthony Spence, 37,  was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty last year to aggravated involuntary manslaughter, the top charge he faced in the 2018 crash that killed Maria Fox.

Circuit Judge Les Lilley called the crash “a horrific senseless act that exhibited extreme callous indifference.”

Fox was driving home from her daughter’s house at about 10 p.m. on June 3, 2018, when the crash occurred.

Prosecutors said a Hyundai Elantra sedan driven by Spence into the driver’s side of her vehicle.

