Danville council OKs agreement for proposed casino

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Danville’s City Council has approved a performance agreement with Caesars Entertainment for a casino, the latest step forward on a project still contingent on voter approval this fall.

Local media outlets report the council approved the agreement Tuesday night.

According to TV station WSLS, Caesars promises to invest $400 million in the resort, hire 1,300 people at $15 an hour minimum and buy the city a firetruck and ambulance.

Caesars has also agreed to give the city $15 million up front and expects to pay more than $20 million in city tax revenue by its third year, the station reported.

