Commission: Black history is incomplete in state curriculum

RICHMOND, Va. — A commission in Virginia has found that history learning standards in the state’s schools “continue to be incomplete with regards to incorporating African American history into the larger narrative.”

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the conclusion was made in the final report by the Virginia African American History Education Commission.

The commission said that the state should make immediate technical changes to learning standards related to African American history.

The commission opposes African American history being taught separately. And it proposes standards that will include key themes to ensure that an African American perspective is presented. Those themes would include colonialism and systemic racism.

