3 dozen orders issued with Virginia’s new ‘red flag’ gun law

The Associated Press

September 20, 2020, 10:08 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — At least three dozen Virginia residents have been prohibited temporarily or permanently from having firearms or purchasing them based on a new state law letting courts decide they would be a danger to themselves or others.

The “red flag” law creating the petition for substantial risk orders began July 1.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch cited the Virginia State Police in reporting 26 temporary and 10 permanent orders were issued in July and August.

The Democratic-controlled General Assembly passed this another gun-related restrictions this year.

Republicans voted against it. Gun rights groups argue the law violates the Second Amendment.

