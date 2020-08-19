Woman convicted after 100 dead, sick animals found in home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman accused of having more than 100 dead and sick animals in her…

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman accused of having more than 100 dead and sick animals in her home has been convicted of multiple animal cruelty charges.

The Virginian Pilot reports that 53-year-old Lisa Hokaj-Ross pleaded guilty to the 24 counts on Tuesday.

Court documents show Animal Control officers executed a search warrant at Hokaj-Ross’s Virginia Beach home last spring, where they had conducted similar searches and discovered dead and live animals in the past.

The documents say that in the most recent case, 23 sick cats had to be euthanized and dozens of other dead animals, including kittens, squirrels and possums were found in freezers.

