W&M president, other top leaders taking pay cuts

The Associated Press

August 15, 2020, 11:48 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Top leaders at the College of William & Mary are taking pay cuts in response to financial uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Katherine Rowe will ask the governing board of the Williamsburg school to decrease her compensation by 15% through the end of 2020.

The school provost and chief operating officer already have voluntary reduced compensation by 12%.

These reductions and a voluntary furlough program are part of cost-reduction moves designed to prepare for significant funding gaps.

Classes start on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

