VMI to make changes, but won’t remove Confederate monuments

LEXINGTON, Va. — The superintendent of the Virginia Military Institute said it will not take down its Confederate monuments.

But the military college in Lexington said it will change some of its longstanding traditions.

The Roanoke Times reports that retired Army Gen. J.H. Binford Peay III wrote about the Confederate monument issue in a letter to the VMI community on Wednesday.

Multiple buildings are named for Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson as well as other alumni and faculty who fought for the Confederacy.

A statue of Jackson stands in front of the barracks.

Peay said changes will include reorienting flagpoles surrounding the Jackson statue and centering them at new barracks.

VMI also will have classes in diversity training.

