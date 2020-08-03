CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Traveler checkpoints in NYC | Ohio's governor tests positive ahead of Trump visit | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia school system returns high school signs temporarily

The Associated Press

August 3, 2020, 2:39 PM

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. — A Virginia public school board which voted to remove the names of Confederate leaders from two schools is temporarily returning the names as the systems works through the renaming process.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Hanover County Public Schools says it is temporarily returning primary signs at Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

Last month, school board members voted 4-3 to rename the two schools.

Spokesman Chris Whitley says staff will present a plan to the school board at the Aug. 11 meeting to address actions related to removing the schools’ names and the process for updating facilities to reflect the name changes.

