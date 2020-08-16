CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Virginia Republicans replace party chair with ex-lawmaker

The Associated Press

August 16, 2020, 1:46 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Republicans have replaced their party chair with a former state legislator in a move designed to energize a party struggling to win statewide races and losing power recently at the General Assembly.

Former state Del. Rich Anderson of Prince William County won the party’s election on Saturday after voting delegates eliminated incumbent Chair Jack Wilson in the first round of voting.

Anderson won outright in the second round of voting.

A Republican candidate hasn’t won a statewide election in Virginia since 2009.

And Democrats took full control of the legislature in January for the first time in a generation.

