Virginia motorist charged in fatal Chesterfield crash

The Associated Press

August 20, 2020, 1:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Chesterfield County say a man is charged with involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol in a crash that killed a 20-year-old man.

News sources report Chesterfield police say 20-year-old Francisco J. Beltran Perez is also charged with unlawful possession of alcohol, disregarding a traffic light and driving without a Virginia operator’s license.

According to police, Beltran Perez was driving west on Meadowdale Boulevard on Aug, 16 when he ran a red light and collided with a car driven by 20-year-old Justus M. Taylor.

Beltran Perez suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

