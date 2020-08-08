Virginia high school drops Confederate nickname ‘Rebels’

Virginia school officials have announced that a high school will no longer use a Confederate-related nickname.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia school officials have announced that a high school will no longer use a Confederate-related nickname.

News outlets report that Douglas S. Freeman High School in Henrico County will drop the name Rebels based on the results of a community poll and a recommendation from a committee that supported the change.

News outlets said the nickname and former mascot, a Confederate soldier, were inspired by the school’s namesake, historian Douglas Southall Freeman.

He received a Pulitzer Prize for his biography of Gen. Robert E. Lee. Principal John Marshall said the nickname wasn’t representative of the school’s goal to be “an inclusive, welcoming community” for everyone.

