Virginia Beach sports center headed for fall opening

The Associated Press

August 23, 2020, 2:00 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A $68 million sports center is set to open in the fall in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Nancy Helman is the director of the city’s sports marketing. She tells the Virginian-Pilot that the project remains on time and on budget.

Helman says the first major events are scheduled for the first week in December.

The city’s sports marketing team is working with event organizers to craft plans for opening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the precautions could include social distancing efforts, limiting the number of participants and spectators and selling tickets online only.

