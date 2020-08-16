CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Richmond police seek tips…

Richmond police seek tips on removal of sign near Lee statue

The Associated Press

August 16, 2020, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia’s capital are seeking tips on information about the removal of a sign renaming the circle where a statue of Robert E. Lee stands for a man shot and killed by an officer two years ago.

The sign naming informally the grassy area the “Marcus-David Peters Circle” was installed in  June by someone. Now it’s no longer there.

The Richmond Police Department said Sunday that whoever took the sign may be trying to spark more violence in the city with the action.

Peters was shot on Interstate 95 in 2018.

A prosecutor declined to seek charges against the officer.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up