Richmond police seek tips on removal of sign near Lee statue

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia’s capital are seeking tips on information about the removal of a sign renaming the circle where a statue of Robert E. Lee stands for a man shot and killed by an officer two years ago.

The sign naming informally the grassy area the “Marcus-David Peters Circle” was installed in June by someone. Now it’s no longer there.

The Richmond Police Department said Sunday that whoever took the sign may be trying to spark more violence in the city with the action.

Peters was shot on Interstate 95 in 2018.

A prosecutor declined to seek charges against the officer.

