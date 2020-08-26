Richmond police charge 15-year-old in shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond have charged a 15-year-old with first-degree murder in connection with a shooting death last…

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the teenager is also charged with robbery and other gun crimes.

On Aug. 17, police responded to an apartment complex where they found Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said Portillo-Archaga was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

No additional information is available.

The teenager’s identity hasn’t been released because of his age, and his status wasn’t known on Wednesday.

