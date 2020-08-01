Richmond police assign security detail to city’s mayor

Richmond police have assigned a security detail to the city's mayor.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police have assigned a security detail to the city’s mayor.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the decision revives a controversial practice from two previous administrations that current Mayor Levar Stoney ended when he took office.

In late June, the mayor’s spokesman said police had received “credible threats” against the mayor since he vowed to remove Confederate statues from Monument Avenue.

The cost of providing a security detail for mayors in the past made the expense an issue. The security detail’s annual costs varied from $300,000 in 2013 to more than $500,000 in 2015.

