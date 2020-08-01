CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Virginia News » Richmond police: assault-style rifle…

Richmond police: assault-style rifle found near Lee statue

The Associated Press

August 1, 2020, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond police say they are investigating after an assault-style rifle and ammunition were recovered near a statue of Robert E. Lee on historic Monument Avenue.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police responded late Thursday night after someone told authorities shots had been fired into their vehicle after an altercation near a traffic circle. In a news release Friday, police also said they received reports of random gunfire in area of the monument.

One of the callers told officers that a glass door of their home had been shattered. Police say they searched the area and found a rifle and four magazines.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up