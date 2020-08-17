Report: Mayor hired political donor to remove statues

RICHMOND, Va. — A report shows the mayor of Richmond, Virginia, agreed to pay $1.8 million to a firm linked…

RICHMOND, Va. — A report shows the mayor of Richmond, Virginia, agreed to pay $1.8 million to a firm linked to a political donor to take down Richmond’s Confederate statues last month.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that documents that Mayor Levar Stoney office provided under a Freedom of Information Act request showed the city contracted with NAH LLC to remove Richmond’s Confederate icons during recent unrest.

The newspaper reports the entity was created 10 days before Stoney ordered the statues removed and is linked to a contracting firm owned by a Stoney donor.

The mayor’s spokeswoman said the donations did not play a role in the mayor’s decision.

