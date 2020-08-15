Rains in central Virginia cause road closings, evacuations

Heavy rains falling in parts of central Virginia have caused floodwaters that closed roads to traffic and led one county to evacuate residents downstream from a dam.

Chesterfield County authorities declared a state of emergency on Saturday afternoon.

County’s police, fire and emergency medical services were evacuating homes downstream from the Falling Creek Dam, south of Richmond.

The National Weather Service had posted on Saturday night several flash flood warnings and watches for counties in eastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina.

