Radford University mandates 10-person limit at gatherings

The Associated Press

August 25, 2020, 5:30 PM

RADFORD, Va. — Radford University is mandating a limit of 10 people per gathering on the main campus in response to a recent number of COVID-19 cases which are being attributed to two fraternity parties and another large gathering.

The Roanoke Times reports Radford president Brian Hemphill told faculty and staff in a statement that the new gathering mandate is being implemented to take prompt and necessary action.

Hemphill said all campus-based and campus-sponsored activities are subject to the new restriction.

Classroom and laboratory instruction, as well as clinical rotations and field experiences, are not included as part of this limitation.

