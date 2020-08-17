One dead, one injured after canoe accident on Dan River

DANVILLE, Va. — Police in Virginia say one person is dead and one person is injured after a canoe overturned…

The Register & Bee reports Danville Police Department Capt. Jerry Pace said the accident occurred on Sunday behind the Danville Family YMCA.

Authorities said one person was able to get out of the water below King Memorial Bridge and was treated by the Danville Life Saving Crew and taken to a local hospital.

The life saving crew located and recovered the body of the second person via rescue boat.

The two people haven’t been identified and a cause of the accident hasn’t been released.

