Northam unveils plans for limited new spending amid pandemic

The Associated Press

August 14, 2020, 4:14 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s is looking to block evictions until next spring, boost spending on high-speed internet access for students learning virtually and set aside $1 million for the safe removal of a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

The Northam administration released details Friday of the governor’s priorities for next week’s special session, where lawmakers will take up the state’s budget while addressing criminal justice issues and other matters.

