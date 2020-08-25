Norfolk delays council vote on gun ban in city buildings

NORFOLK, Va — The Norfolk City Council is delaying a vote on a proposed ban on guns in public buildings…

NORFOLK, Va — The Norfolk City Council is delaying a vote on a proposed ban on guns in public buildings after the city attorney asked that it be pulled from the agenda because it needed more work.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that about four hours before the city council meeting was to begin on Tuesday, the city announced the proposed measure was being removed from the agenda to allow what City Attorney Bernard Pishko called “further deliberation and revision.”

Pishko said in an email to council members that some language in the ordinance was unclear and had led to questions from members of the community.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.