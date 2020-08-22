CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » New effort to help…

New effort to help Virginia residents get job training

The Associated Press

August 22, 2020, 8:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new effort is underway to help Virginia residents who have lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic get training for in-demand work.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a coalition of 20 businesses across the state is providing financial backing for a nonprofit called Virginia Ready. It aims to get tens of thousands of Virginians into job training programs by providing cash payments to out-of-work people who complete courses for various jobs.

The nonprofit is planning to provide $1,000 incentive payments for as many as 15,000 people over the next three years who earn credentials for high-demand fields such as health care, manufacturing and skilled trades.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Virginia News

Tags:

jobs | richmond

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up