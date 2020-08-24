CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How health policies protected DC homeless | Trump announces plasma treatment authorized | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Virginia News » Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns…

Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as leader of Liberty University

August 24, 2020, 5:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as leader of Liberty University, according to an official from the evangelical school.

Religion News Service reports Falwell’s resignation came within hours of the publication of a news story that says he and his wife Becki had a years-long sexual relationship with a business associate.

Falwell had been placed on indefinite leave earlier this month after posting, then deleting, a provocative Instagram photo of him posing with his arm around a woman at a party with their zippers down and midriffs showing.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP News for further updates.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up