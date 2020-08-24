The resignation follows publication of a news story that says Jerry Falwell Jr. and his wife Becki had a years-long sexual relationship with a business associate.

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) — Jerry Falwell Jr. resigns as leader of Liberty University, according to an official from the evangelical school.

Religion News Service reports Falwell’s resignation came within hours of the publication of a news story that says he and his wife Becki had a years-long sexual relationship with a business associate.

Falwell had been placed on indefinite leave earlier this month after posting, then deleting, a provocative Instagram photo of him posing with his arm around a woman at a party with their zippers down and midriffs showing.

This is a developing story. Stick with WTOP News for further updates.