Federal judge dismisses appeal by Virginia death row inmate

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal judge has dismissed an appeal by a death row inmate convicted in the shooting death of a police officer in 2005.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Judge Henry E. Hudson on Friday dismissed the appeal of 44-year-old Thomas Alexander Porter.

Porter was convicted in the slaying of Norfolk police officer Stanley Reaves.

He has alleged a juror in his trial was biased. At a hearing in February, the former juror testified he didn’t intentionally hide the fact that his brother was a deputy sheriff when questioned as a prospective juror.

