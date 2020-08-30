CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
Delinquent Danville power customers could face disconnection

The Associated Press

August 30, 2020, 4:39 PM

DANVILLE, Va. — Roughly 2,000 residential electric customers in Southside Virginia could have their power cut off this week if they don’t pay their bills.

Danville Utilities, which is run by the city, said delinquent customers collectively owe about $1.2 million.

The city has had a moratorium on power cutoffs since March to try to cushion the financial fallout of the coronavirus pandemic. But the Danville Register and Bee reports the moratorium is coming to an end in September.

City officials say those who make no effort to pay will be subject to disconnection starting Tuesday. The State Corporation Commission has extended a moratorium on disconnections through at least Sept. 16, but the SCC action doesn’t apply to municipal-owned utilities.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

