Charges dismissed against NAACP leaders who were at monument

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A judge in Virginia has dismissed misdemeanor trespassing charges that were filed against two NAACP leaders who were protesting a Confederate monument.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the charges were dropped Thursday against James Boyd and Louie Gibbs.

They are the president and vice president respectively of the Portsmouth chapter of the NAACP.

A prosecutor had moved to drop the charges because evidence “showed that the elements of the charges were not met.”

Boyd and Gibbs said they were given permission by the police to chief to place coverings on the monument.

But they were later arrested doing so.

Demonstrators eventually beheaded four statues on the monument and pulled one down.

