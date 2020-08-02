CORONAVIRUS NEWS: College towns alarmed over outbreaks among students | DC removes Delaware from high-risk list | Latest coronavirus test results
2 killed in construction accident at Amazon site in Virginia

The Associated Press

August 30, 2020, 11:53 AM

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two construction workers have died after an accident at the future site of an Amazon fulfillment center in Virginia.

Suffolk city officials say the accident occurred Saturday afternoon at Northgate Commerce Parkway. News outlets report that there was a structural collapse at the site.

Crews from Suffolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake searched the accident site for additional victims, but none were found beyond the two who were initially reported dead. The names of the victims have not been released.

Amazon and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans for the fulfillment center in March. It is expected to employ 1,000 people and was expected to open next year.

