1 dead, 2 hospitalized in fiery head-on crash in Virginia

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 7:30 AM

DOSWELL, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are looking for a driver accused of fleeing the scene of a car crash that killed one man and sent two others to a hospital.

News outlets report the crash happened Saturday after the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a car driving recklessly on a road in Doswell.

Deputies say the driver of a Jeep sideswiped one car and got into a head-on collision with another vehicle. That car caught on fire and the driver was transported to a hospital.

Deputies say the driver of the Jeep escaped on foot. One passenger in his car was transported to a hospital, and the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

