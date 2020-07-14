Virginia teenager sentenced to six months in fatal crash

ROANOKE, Va. — A Virginia teenager will serve six months in jail for a fatal wreck in 2019 that killed…

The Roanoke Times reports 19-year-old Robert Author Smith pleaded no contest in Roanoke County Circuit Court on Tuesday to one count of reckless driving.

An involuntary manslaughter charge was dropped as part of a plea agreement. Authorities said Smith was driving his father’s pickup truck on May 31, 2019 when he drove the car into a sharp turn at an intersection that caused the truck to flip.

Aaron Chilson McNair, who was riding in the bed of the truck, suffered a traumatic head injury and died at a hospital.

