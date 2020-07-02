Virginia firefighters assaulted while trying to treat man

Officials in Virginia Beach say firefighters were pushed and kicked as they tried to treat a man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

NORFOLK, Va. — Officials in Virginia Beach say firefighters were pushed and kicked as they tried to treat a man seriously injured in a motorcycle crash.

The Virginian-Pilot reports a man riding a motorcycle on Monday apparently lost control and crashed into a tree.

Max Gonano, president of Virginia Beach’s Professional Firefighters Association, said firefighters were attempting to treat the man when a crowd angrily questioned the firefighters about why it took them so long to respond.

A fire department briefing said some in the crowd followed an ambulance to a hospital, where they damaged at least one EMS vehicle.

Police said the unidentified man was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

