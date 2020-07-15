Virginia board votes to change two Confederate school names

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A public school board in Virginia has voted to change the name of two schools named…

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A public school board in Virginia has voted to change the name of two schools named for Confederate leaders.

News outlets report the Hanover County Public Schools Board voted 4-3 to rename Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Mechanicsville.

Board members have yet to decide on replacement names. The schools were named for Confederates during the civil rights movement more than 50 years ago.

Most of the public comments were in favor of the change.

The board’s vote comes two months after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the NAACP in Hanover alleging the names violate the constitutional rights of Black students.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.