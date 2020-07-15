CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How learning for PGCPS students will look this fall | Va. adopts COVID-19 worker safety rules | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Virginia News » Virginia board votes to…

Virginia board votes to change two Confederate school names

The Associated Press

July 15, 2020, 10:37 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A public school board in Virginia has voted to change the name of two schools named for Confederate leaders.

News outlets report the Hanover County Public Schools Board voted 4-3 to rename Lee-Davis High School and Stonewall Jackson Middle School in Mechanicsville.

Board members have yet to decide on replacement names. The schools were named for Confederates during the civil rights movement more than 50 years ago.

Most of the public comments were in favor of the change.

The board’s vote comes two months after a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by the NAACP in Hanover alleging the names violate the constitutional rights of Black students.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up