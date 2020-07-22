Virginia asked to invest $1 billion to prevent evictions

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A racial justice organization is calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to reinstate a statewide moratorium…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A racial justice organization is calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to reinstate a statewide moratorium on evictions and invest $1 billion to help thousands of families who could face eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of New Virginia Majority said Wednesday that the $50 million Northam has earmarked for rent relief won’t be nearly enough to help people who have lost their jobs and are behind on their rent due to the pandemic.

Organizing Director Thomas Assefa said the group anticipates that “hundreds of thousands” of the state’s nearly three million renters could face eviction by September if more funding is not made available and eviction proceedings are allowed to continue.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.