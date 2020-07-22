CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Virginia asked to invest $1 billion to prevent evictions

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 3:32 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A racial justice organization is calling on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to reinstate a statewide moratorium on evictions and invest $1 billion to help thousands of families who could face eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of New Virginia Majority said Wednesday that the $50 million Northam has earmarked for rent relief won’t be nearly enough to help people who have lost their jobs and are behind on their rent due to the pandemic.

Organizing Director Thomas Assefa said the group anticipates that “hundreds of thousands” of the state’s nearly three million renters could face eviction by September if more funding is not made available and eviction proceedings are allowed to continue.

