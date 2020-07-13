Veteran news anchor Jane Gardner dies of fifth cancer bout

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jane Gardner, a longtime news anchor in the Norfolk television market, has died after a fifth…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Jane Gardner, a longtime news anchor in the Norfolk television market, has died after a fifth bout with cancer.

Gary Gardner said Monday that his wife died late Saturday night at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Gardner was a broadcast journalist for decades for WTKR and WVEC, and was inducted into the Virginia Commonwealth University Hall of Fame in 2018.

Gardner left broadcast journalism in 1998, and in 1999 was diagnosed with breast cancer.

She beat skin cancer in 2009, ovarian cancer in 2015 and lung cancer in 2016.

After doctors found the lung cancer was in remission, she learned in June of 2018 that the cancer returned.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.