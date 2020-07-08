School reopening plans become political flash point

Associated Press (AP) — The debate over whether schools should reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic with in-person learning…

Associated Press (AP) — The debate over whether schools should reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic with in-person learning offered five days a week has become a political flash point in Virginia.

A day after President Donald Trump said he would pressure state and local officials nationwide to open schools, Virginia Republicans on Wednesday blasted Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam for not doing enough to ensure in-class instruction is available during the entire work week.

Northam’s office has made clear that local school districts have the final say on how schools reopen, and emphasized the guidelines are not mandates.

His spokeswoman, Alena Yarmosky, criticized Republicans for “playing politics” with school openings.

