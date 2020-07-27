CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northam's new order for Hampton Roads area | Volunteers wanted for vaccine trial | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Rising ocean temperatures send jellyfish onto Virginia Beach

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 5:43 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Jellyfish are beginning to wash up on Virginia Beach as warmer ocean temperatures create a breeding ground.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Tom Gill, chief of the Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, says there’s been an influx of jellyfish over the past several days, adding that they sting.

Julie Levans, senior curator at the Virginia Aquarium, says the breed found locally are most likely Chesapeake nettles which live in the Chesapeake Bay and smaller tidal bays where they’re mostly translucent or white.

While the jellyfish can die when they wash ashore, beachgoers are warned that they can still sting because their stinging cells are still active.

