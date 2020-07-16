Richmond public schools will be virtual-only in the fall

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has decided to hold only virtual classes during the fall for all…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school board has decided to hold only virtual classes during the fall for all grade levels because of coronavirus concerns.

The Richmond School Board decided in an 8-1 vote Tuesday to teach lessons online with COVID-19 cases rising in the state.

Superintendent Jason Kamras gave the board five plans to choose from that included hybrid lessons or allowing certain students and grades to go back to in-class learning.

Kamras said the virtual instruction would be broken down into live-teaching and playlist-teaching.

He also said teachers and staff would be given more training for working in a virtual environment.

