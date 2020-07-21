CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
Richmond prosecutor dismisses complaints against police

The Associated Press

July 21, 2020, 1:23 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor in Richmond has cleared the city’s police officers from wrongdoing in five complaints that were filed against them during the recent protests against racism and police brutality.

News outlets report the findings were released in a report Monday.

It dismisses allegations that officers drove through a crowd of protesters in June.

The report also says the use of a chemical agent against a demonstrator was justified and an officer alleged to have a white supremacist tattoo does not have one.

The report doesn’t mention the June 1 incident where police used tear gas on protesters.

The prosecutor’s office says more complaints are being reviewed.

