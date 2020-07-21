Richmond prosecutor dismisses complaints against police

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor in Richmond has cleared the city’s police officers from wrongdoing in five complaints that…

News outlets report the findings were released in a report Monday.

It dismisses allegations that officers drove through a crowd of protesters in June.

The report also says the use of a chemical agent against a demonstrator was justified and an officer alleged to have a white supremacist tattoo does not have one.

The report doesn’t mention the June 1 incident where police used tear gas on protesters.

The prosecutor’s office says more complaints are being reviewed.

