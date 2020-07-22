Richmond council seeks input on Jefferson Davis highway name

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel on the Richmond City Council has recommended the city gets more input from residents…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A panel on the Richmond City Council has recommended the city gets more input from residents before voting to rename a highway that honors Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

News outlets report members of a city council committee recommended Tuesday to delay the vote on the Jefferson Davis Highway until September.

The vote was originally scheduled for next week. The delay comes amid a push by the Richmond branch of the NAACP and the Neighborhood Civic Association to get the name changed.

The road’s name is Richmond Highway in Fairfax and Arlington counties and in the city of Alexandria.

A Richmond councilwoman proposed that name for the road last month.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.