Port gets funding for electric ship-to-shore cranes, trucks

The Associated Press

July 12, 2020, 1:29 AM

NORFOLK, Va. — The Port of Virginia plans to replace two diesel-powered, ship-to-shore cranes and several gas-powered container tractors with electric versions using $14 million it will receive from the state.

The money is part of the $93.6 million the state received from a federal settlement with Volkswagen that resolved allegations that the automaker violated the Clean Air Act by equipping thousands of diesel motor vehicles with software designed to cheat on federal emissions test.

John Reinhart is the port’s CEO.

He told the Virginian-Pilot Friday that “the port is trying to be holistic in its approach”  to reducing emissions.

