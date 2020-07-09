CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Police: Woman last seen at restaurant job found dead

The Associated Press

July 9, 2020, 4:08 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia said a woman last seen leaving a restaurant where she worked on Independence Day has been found dead in a corn field.

News outlets report 26-year-old Hope Ann Aheimer, who worked at a pizza restaurant on Dock Street, was seen leaving the area late Saturday night.

She was reported missing to Henrico police late Sunday afternoon. On Tuesday, police said they were notified of a “suspicious situation” in which a vehicle was seen in a cornfield.

Authorities found Aheimer’s body and her vehicle in the area in eastern Henrico. Police aren’t saying how Aheimer may have died.

