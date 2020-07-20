CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Extreme heat causes changes to local testing sites | Local coronavirus test results
Police: Woman behaving erratically was carrying dead baby

The Associated Press

July 20, 2020, 10:30 AM

ROANOKE, Va. — Police in Virginia say that a woman has been arrested after attacking a police officer and found to be carrying a shopping bag that contained the body of a dead baby.

The Roanoke Times reports that the incident occurred Sunday at the Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County. Roanoke County spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said that police initially responded to the mall for a report “of a female behaving erratically.”

She said an officer who responded was attacked and suffered a minor injury. Police said the woman is 34-year-old Mandy Lavonne Lacy. The child’s death remains under investigation. Lacy was charged with assaulting a police officer. The investigation is ongoing.

