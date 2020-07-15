CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How learning for PGCPS students will look this fall | Va. adopts COVID-19 worker safety rules | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Police: Virginia teen dead, child wounded after shooting

The Associated Press

July 15, 2020, 7:27 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia’s capitol say a teenager has died and a 3-year-old child has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound after someone opened fire outside an apartment building.

News outlets report Richmond police found the 15-year-old boy in an apartment where he went after being struck by gunfire outside the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night. The 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound in another apartment.

Police say she was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Officials have not identified a suspect.

