Police: Virginia teen dead, child wounded after shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia’s capitol say a teenager has died and a 3-year-old child has been hospitalized for a gunshot wound after someone opened fire outside an apartment building.

News outlets report Richmond police found the 15-year-old boy in an apartment where he went after being struck by gunfire outside the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday night. The 3-year-old girl was found with a gunshot wound in another apartment.

Police say she was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Officials have not identified a suspect.

