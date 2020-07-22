Police use DNA to find any link between dead baby and woman

ROANOKE, Va. — Investigators in Virginia have collected DNA from a woman in an effort to determine any biological connection…

The Roanoke Times reported Tuesday that the relationship between the baby and the woman remains unclear. Police said that Mandy Lavonne Lacy was arrested Sunday.

The baby was found wrapped in a jacket inside a shopping bag. The baby’s state of decomposition made it difficult for authorities to determine the age or sex of the baby.

A medical examiner’s office is also investigating.

Authorities said that Lacy is believed to be transient, and it remains unclear how long she’s been in the region.

